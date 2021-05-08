LEANDER — A four-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth helped catapult Leander Rouse to a 7-5 victory against Canyon Friday night during the opening game of a best-of-three Class 5A bi-district playoff series.
The Cougars (23-6-1) saw a 17-game winning streak come to an end following the defeat. Canyon will look to bounce back Saturday (May 8) as the scene shifts to New Braunfels for Game 2 at noon.
