SAN ANTONIO — Dezmon Dudley’s layup while getting fouled in the lane helped lift John Paul II past Central Catholic 60-57 Friday night in San Antonio.
It was a huge victory for the Guardians (9-6), who lost 62-39 to Central Catholic back on Dec. 19 and have since won six in a row. Head coach Forrest Blackwell said the triumph in the rematch “may have been our biggest regular season win in school history.”
