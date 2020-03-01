As the playoff race within District 26-6A heats up, the Cougars gained a quality point Friday night at home after ending their match with league leader Clemens tied at 1-1.
Canyon (10-4-4, 3-4-4) snapped a two-game losing skid and nearly became the first team within 26-6A to hand the Buffaloes a setback.
Clemens now holds an overall mark of 16-1-1 and is an impressive 9-0-1 in district competition.
In Friday’s contest, Peyton Foytik gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute after scoring off a pass from Christian Wedgwood. The Buffs pulled even in the 57th minute on Jorge Ugaz’s goal.
Canyon keeper Jio Lopez finished the night with 13 saves.
The Cougars now host East Central Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m.
