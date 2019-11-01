SMITHSON VALLEY (4-4, 2-3) AT SAN MARCOS (0-8, 0-5)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Toyota Rattler Stadium, 3593 S. Old Bastrop Hwy, San Marcos
Last season
— SV won 58-14.
Player spotlight
— Smithson Valley senior DE Connor Hambrick has shown the ability to rush the passer, as he forced a fumble against Steele last week and also recovered it. Hambrick gives the Rangers another talented performer at the point of attack.
— San Marcos WR Takai Madgett is the Rattlers’ deep threat, as well as the top target overall. The speedy junior is his team’s leading receiver and will draw plenty of attention wherever he lines up.
Outlook
— The Rangers are in need of a District 26-6A victory as the regular seasons draws to a close. Smithson Valley is 2-3 in league play coming into tonight, which places it in a tie for fourth place alongside New Braunfels. The Rangers fell 35-10 to Steele a week ago as turnovers reared their ugly head on three occasions. Smithson Valley will look to take advantage of a leaky San Marcos defense that has given up more than 40 points in every 26-6A game thus far. The Rangers’ rushing attack of Jacob Forton and Greg Eggleston could be in for a very big night. Meanwhile, the Smithson Valley defense will look to limit the Rattlers’ gains of 25 yards or more and try to force San Marcos to use methodical drives, which hasn’t been the Rattlers’ calling card.
— The Rattlers are one of two winless teams in 26-6A and would love nothing more than to shock the area by upsetting Smithson Valley. Last week, San Marcos fell 48-7 to New Braunfels and replaced QB Alex Garcia with Noah Stubblefield as Garcia shifted out to WR. It’s not known who will start tonight, but the Rangers are preparing for either signal caller, as well as WRs Madgett, Nathan Henry and Diego Cruz. RB Benito Canales returned from injury last Friday and may see an increased number of snaps tonight. On defense, the Rattlers like to dial up pressure out of their 3-4 look, but it does leave them vulnerable at times.
Coach Hill says:
— “They do use their tight ends and fullbacks more than really anybody that we’ve seen and are throwing the ball more than anybody we’ve seen. That’s always a concern.”
