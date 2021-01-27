Canyon girls hoops

Canyon junior guard Evie Skolaut, pictured competing last week against Veterans Memorial, provided nine points during Tuesday night’s win over Seguin.

 Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung

The Cougarettes savored the sweet taste of success for the 15th consecutive outing Tuesday night after outclassing Seguin 58-43 at home.

More importantly, Canyon (19-2, 13-1) inched closer to its goal of claiming the District 26-5A championship.

