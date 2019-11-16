Lauren Woitena and Angel Jones are two big reasons why the Cougarettes just wrapped up their second consecutive season with 30-plus wins and a bi-district title.
The senior tandem was instrumental in helping Canyon assert its will at the net, as Woitena led the team in kills this season with 434 from her outside hitter spot and Jones proved to be a force in the middle once again by providing 191 total blocks.
On Wednesday, each standout took the next step in their volleyball careers by putting pen to paper during a special National Signing Day ceremony at the Cougar Den. Woitena is set to attend and compete for Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, while Jones is bound for Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
As is often the case, each player had a unique experience when it came to the recruiting process. In the end, though, staying close to home proved to be a big factor in each senior’s decision.
“I have a little brother, he’s 6 now and it was a really big deal for me to be around with him growing up,” Woitena said. “I want to be a part of my family while they’re still around here.”
Jones had initially planned to leave the state, but some wise words from her father made her rethink her plans.
“For me, I started off wanting to get as far sway from home as possible,” Jones said. “I wanted to be out and about and create my own identity and stuff, but as soon and I started to see what it would be to be out of state, I didn’t feel comfortable with it. My dad made this big comment about it. He said, ‘Would you rather us be a plane ride way or a drive away?’”
Jones committed to join the Mustangs prior to her junior season with Canyon. The middle blocker said the inviting environment surrounding the SMU program made it seem like a perfect fit.
“The coaches and players are like one big family,” Jones said. “They each treat each other as their own sisters and that was really important.”
Woitena said she’s wanted to play collegiate volleyball for quite a while but struggled with the expectations she had for the process as a whole. However, once she focused on what mattered most to her individually, the choice became much more simple.
“I feel like the experience can be overwhelming, but having the right people to back you up during that process makes things a lot easier,” Woitena said. “For me, it was a little more difficult growing up because you have this ideal image of going a certain place all your friends are going, but when you find the right team or the right coach, that’s what made it really easy for me.”
The two front row performers combined for seven years of varsity experience with Canyon and helped the 2019 team post a 34-16 overall record and go 2-0 against the rival Lady Unicorns. Cougarettes head coach Heather Sanders said each was able to provide leadership throughout the inevitable ups and downs that occur within a season.
“Their leadership this year was invaluable to the team,” Sanders said. “They’ve kind of seen us at our worst and they’ve seen us at our best, so they brought that knowledge with them and wouldn’t allow us to go down the wrong path and they would step in and redirect whenever we tried to.
“They’re both going to go on and do great things at the next level and we’re thankful for their time here.”
Jones admitted the finally signing on the dotted line brought up a mix of emotions.
“I was so nervous,” Jones said. “I was like, ‘Why am I nervous? It’s just signing a paper.’ It’s a relief because everything is official.”
Woitena echoed that sentiment, and both players said that the highly-charged rivalry matches against New Braunfels were among their favorite memories from Canyon. Jones said she always enjoyed spending downtime with her teammates, including “just being weird together in the weight room and locker room.”
Woitena said she’ll have a hard time forgetting the bus rides home from all of the games, especially the final one.
“Every single away game I’ve played here for Canyon, we’d sing the alma mater on the way back, and that last bus ride home from Churchill really hit home for me,” Woitena said. “It was all the girls who were all holding each other and we were all screaming the alma mater for the last time, pulling into the parking lot knowing we gave it our all one last time together.”
