LAMPASAS — The Hawks were unable to put a lid on Lampasas’ explosive offense Friday night during a 56-35 loss in District 14-4A-I play.
Canyon Lake (6-3, 2-2) fell behind 43-14 midway through the third quarter and couldn’t complete a miraculous comeback.
Head coach Charley Drum’s team finished strong against the Badgers, though. The Hawks saw Peyton McMullen throw a pair of touchdown passes down the stretch.
Lampasas (8-1, 4-0) took a 7-0 lead when Ace Whitehead found Michael Murray Jr. for a 29-yard TD connection in the first period, but Canyon Lake answered immediately when Nic Rivera tallied a 1-yard rushing score.
The Badgers and Hawks again traded scores early in the second quarter. Lampasas cashed in on a 49-yard pass from Whitehead to Murray Jr. and the Hawks responded when James Bates busted loose for a 69-yard sprint to the end zone.
From there, however, the Badgers began to pull away. Lampasas tallied 29 consecutive points behind a flurry of offense that included scoring runs of 45 and 9 yards by Daunte Cuffie, a 14-yard sprint by Whitehead and a 69-yard pass to Jaylon Porter.
The two teams combined for 1,043 total yards in the contest. Canyon Lake saw McMullen record his best passing night of the season, as the junior completed 8 of his 14 throws for 263 yards and a pair of TDs.
Bates led the rushing attack with 86 yards and a score on 13 carries. Meanwhile, Greene hauled in three passes for 103 yards to lead the receiving corps.
Bates also had one reception that went for 72 yards.
Whitehead was 12 of 17 through the air for 296 yards and four scores in addition to 51 rushing yards. Cuffie rushed for 108 yards on nine total attempts.
Lampasas wideout Cameron Everts notched six grabs for 136 yards.
Drum’s squad is now set to prepare for its regular season finale this coming Friday night. The Hawks are slated to host Liberty Hill at 7:30 p.m. and can sew up a playoff berth with a win.
