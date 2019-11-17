AUSTIN — The Rangers’ defense kept Lake Travis in check for most of Friday’s bi-district battle at Cavalier Stadium, but the offense was simply unable to cash in.
Smithson Valley (6-5) forced a pair of turnovers in the contest and led 3-0 in the opening stanza, but Lake Travis answered with three straight touchdowns to secure a 21-3 victory. It was the second year in a row in which the Cavs (10-1) eliminated the Rangers from the Class 6A Division I playoffs.
Joaquin Rodriguez put Smithson Valley on the board by connecting on a 28-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter.
Lake Travis tallied two TDs in the second period to go up 14-3 at halftime. Nate Yarnell hit Grayson Sandlin for a 34-yard scoring strike and the Cavs added a 1-yard run with less than three minutes to go in the first half.
Both defenses stood tall for the entirety of the third quarter, but Lake Travis delivered the dagger in the final stanza. Weston Stephens broke loose for a 40-yard TD run to ice the game and send the Cavaliers on to the area round of the postseason.
The Rangers’ defense did its part by forcing two takeaways — an interception from Jalen Nutt and a fumble recovery by Thomas Zeug that was caused by Jackson Sennie. Zeug and Trey Witcher each collected sacks in the defeat.
However, Lake Travis’ defense did its part as well. The Cavaliers held Smithson Valley to just 129 yards of offense and kept explosive running back/wide receiver Greg Eggleston under wraps all night.
Eggleston ran for just 16 yards on a dozen carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.