Chad Donegan’s whole life has been about golf.
The former Seguin High School and TLU golfer, who qualified for the PGA Professional’s Championship last year, is now the general manager at Landa Park in New Braunfels, where he’s worked for the last 15 years.
In February, Donegan earned another milestone during his career as a golf professional.
The pro was named the Southern Texas PGA’s Bill Strausbaugh Award winner in the section, one of the highest honors within the PGA.
Awards are given out in each of the PGA sections across the country, and one professional is chosen as a national award winner every year.
There are around 850 golf professionals in the PGA Southern Texas Section and 29,000 PGA professionals across the country.
Donegan was anonymously nominated last fall, and had no idea he had won until receiving a phone call from fellow pro Aaron Krause — the head pro at Starcke Park in Seguin.
“I didn’t know I had won,” Donegan said. “Aaron called me and told me I had won the award, so I was very excited.”
Donegan received the award at the PGA section meeting on Feb. 10 at The Woodlands Country Club, outside of Houston.
The honor is given to the pro who shows “distinguished service and mentoring of fellow PGA professionals, integrity and character reflecting positively upon the profession and outstanding involvement in charitable and community activities.”
It was Donegan’s first award in the section in his professional career, other than those he’s won on the golf course.
“I’ve never received a section award, although I have had some playing accolades,” Donegan said.
Donegan had the chance to give an acceptance speech at the awards dinner.
“I talked about the mentoring of fellow professionals when I am able to help them,” Donegan said. “But also with all the junior golfers that we work with, of just helping them along the way in their games.
“From the charitable side we do a lot of tournaments here at Landa Park that raise money for various organizations.”
Donegan noted a tournament that he’s run for three years now, the STPGA Foundation Pro-Am, where golf pros from all over South Texas bring in teams to raise money for the foundation.
The foundation gives college scholarships to young men and women who are hoping to continue to play golf in college, or are simply wanting to go to school.
“That one’s pretty close to my heart because we started it here and it’s been successful,” he said.
Because he’s won the award at the section level, Donegan is now eligible for the national award if he gets nominated.
“As a past winner you can be nominated at the national level,” Donegan said. “So somewhere down the road I could be and it would be awesome to be considered for that award.”
It was a good year for the pro, both on and off the golf course, as he qualified for the PGA National Championship last year.
“Of the 29,000 pros, I was in the top 312 that make it to the tournament,” Donegan said. “I really had a fantastic year, playing in my first national championship and qualifying for the Joe Black Cup.”
Donegan qualified for the Joe Black Cup, a match play format that pits the Southern Texas Section against the North Texas Section, by finishing in the top 12 in the section for the year.
In that tournament, Donegan shot 5-under-par on the back nine, including a hole-in-one, to come back and halve his match and secure the win for the Southern Texas Section.
“The last year has been pretty awesome for me,” he said.
