Smithson Valley’s Kasen Wells runs to first base during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Cameron Hodges throws to a teammate during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Ryan Ruff passes to first base during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Ethan Gonzalez and Tim Arguello follow a pop up ball during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Ethan Gonzales throws to a baseman during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Tim Arguello throws to first during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Christian Keller bats during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley outfielder Kasen Wells catches a fly ball during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Drew Fagala runs to second base during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Smithson Valley’s Kasen Wells runs to first base during the second game in the Class 6A regional quarterfinal series against Reagan at North East Sports Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
SAN ANTONIO — A second straight comeback eluded Smithson Valley Friday night against Reagan during Game 2 of a best-of-three Class 6A regional quarterfinal playoff series at San Antonio’s North East Stadium.
A day after seeing a 3-1 lead evaporate in the seventh inning, the Rattlers held on for a 4-1 victory to force a decisive Game 3 on Saturday (May 22). Smithson Valley (30-5) and Reagan (32-4) are set to battle at 2 p.m. at North East Stadium, with the winner moving on to the regional semifinals.
