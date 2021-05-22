SAN ANTONIO — A second straight comeback eluded Smithson Valley Friday night against Reagan during Game 2 of a best-of-three Class 6A regional quarterfinal playoff series at San Antonio’s North East Stadium.

A day after seeing a 3-1 lead evaporate in the seventh inning, the Rattlers held on for a 4-1 victory to force a decisive Game 3 on Saturday (May 22). Smithson Valley (30-5) and Reagan (32-4) are set to battle at 2 p.m. at North East Stadium, with the winner moving on to the regional semifinals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.