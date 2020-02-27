FISCHER — Following a five-year playoff drought, the Rangers made their Class 6A postseason debut Tuesday night against Austin Anderson at Canyon Lake High School.
The opening tipoff itself represented a monumental achievement for the Smithson Valley boys basketball program, which had compiled a record of 22-64 in its previous three seasons while facing an uphill climb in a very difficult District 26-6A.
Head coach Ike Thornton’s team proved it belonged in the playoffs by pushing Anderson to the limit during a highly-entertaining 58-52 loss in the bi-district round. The Rangers (20-13) fought back from a small deficit to take a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter, but a few rushed possessions and costly turnovers allowed the Trojans to surge ahead late and ultimately seal the win from the free-throw line.
“It came down to quick shots,” Thornton said. “In the first half, we took a few quick shots when we had a lead and they got back in it. In the second half, we had a decent lead and took quick shots and they got back in the game.”
Anderson (25-10) held a slim 32-31 lead at the break, but Smithson Valley went back to work in the paint during the third period while outscoring the Trojans 13-8. Zayden High came up huge for the Rangers, as the freshman post provided six points, numerous rebounds and one big block during a 13-4 run that saw Smithson Valley build its largest advantage of the night at 44-36.
The run was capped by an alley-oop layup from Austin Kenwisher to Devante Mount that brought the Rangers’ cheering section to its feet as the Trojans called for a quick timeout.
However, Anderson began to sink down into the low post defensively to try and take away Smithson Valley’s drives and cuts to the rim. The result was a few ill-advised shots from long distance that failed to find their mark and gave the Trojans an opportunity to tie the game at 44-all with 5:55 left to play.
Anderson senior Max Smith then drained back-to-back 3-pointers from well behind the line to put his team up 50-44. Mount answered by fighting his way to the foul line on consecutive trips down the floor, but the Trojans never relinquished their lead again as the Rangers’ icy touch from the field continued throughout the final stanza.
Smithson Valley was led by the duo of Kenwisher and Mount, who each tallied 13 points. High and Armel Talla both finished with eight points, while Owen Woodard and Michael Cruz each supplied five.
The contest began with a flurry of offense that saw Anderson seize a 22-21 edge thanks to a tip-in at the buzzer from Cody Grove. Both defenses began to settle in during the next period, though, and a late push from Talla and Woodard helped the Rangers pull within one heading into intermission.
The hard-fought loss was a tough way to end a stellar season for Smithson Valley, which surprised many by qualifying for the postseason as the No. 3 seed from 26-6A. Thornton said he’s extremely proud of his players for helping bring about a 180-degree turnaround within the program.
“They showed a lot of courage and character and resilience — all those good things,” Thornton said. “To experience and see as many losses as they’ve seen the past few years and then come with a great attitude to turn things around this year speaks volumes of their character.”
The Rangers will bid farewell to seniors Kenwisher, Mount, Talla, Woodard, Cruz, Caleb Mosley, Sean Arington and Kaleb White in the offseason as they prepare for a run in the revamped District 27-6A in 2020-21.
Thornton said his returnees know it’s time to raise the bar even higher.
“Every year I ask them, ‘Guys, what legacy do you want to leave?’” the coach said. “And for the seniors, who’s going to be the first group to get us going in the direction that would get us over the hump? These guys did that, so the younger guys see what it takes — the work it takes — and they’ve got to work even harder.”
