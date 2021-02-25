MARBLE FALLS — The Lady Hawks struck first during their season opener in Marble Falls on Tuesday night, but the Lady Mustangs rallied to win 12-2 in six frames.
Canyon Lake (0-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first thanks to Riley Glenn-Milhouse’s RBI single that plated Jodi Glenn-Milhouse.
However, Marble Falls’ bats took over from there and registered a dozen runs against the pitching tandem of Kenzie Sayles and Gabby Barnes. Sayles took the loss after working four frames and allowing four runs on four hits while striking out six.
Barnes went 2 for 3 from the plate and scored the Lady Hawks’ other run during the defeat.
Canyon Lake is set to travel to Burnet on March 2 for a 6:30 p.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.