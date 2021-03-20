SAN ANTONIO — The Cougars racked up a double-digit run total for the fifth consecutive game Friday night while defeating San Antonio Veterans Memorial 10-3 in District 26-5A play.
Competing on the road, Canyon (11-5-1, 3-1) held a 4-0 lead in the middle of the second only to see the Patriots tally three runs in the bottom of the frame. Undaunted, head coach Jim Blair’s team went right back to work from the plate and added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before tacking on two in the sixth and another one in the seventh.
