The Lady Rangers recorded a runaway 3-0 victory Tuesday night over Judson in District 26-6A play.
Smithson Valley (19-13, 2-2) won by scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-11 and was led by Esther Du’Glas’ match-high dozen kills.
Lily Sandoval and Maddie Dennis supplied 19 and 13 assists, respectively, and the tandem of Jaci Masa (19 digs) and Ashley Acuna (17 dig) patrolled the back row well for head coach Courtney Patton’s club. Jade Bernal and Austin Burrell both finished with a pair of aces in the triumph.
Up next for the Lady Rangers is a 7 p.m. home match tonight against Steele.
CL dominates Marion
MARION — The Lady Hawks looked sharp in their final tuneup prior to District 28-4A play Tuesday night in Marion, as Canyon Lake cruised to a 25-1, 25-16, 25-19 victory on the road.
Canyon Lake (17-12 overall) has now won seven matches in a row.
Caroline Kullberg provided five kills against the Lady Bulldogs, while Cassidy Felps finished with a double-double — 13 aces and 12 assists. Lainee Moses added 10 digs and Megan Vorhis registered five total blocks.
The Lady Hawks are scheduled to travel to Boerne tonight for their district opener at 6 p.m.
