More than just bragging rights were at stake Friday night when Canyon and New Braunfels met at Unicorn Stadium for their District 26-6A rematch.
After the two teams fought to a 1-1 tie in the first meeting, the Cougarettes seized sole possession of first place in the league standings by edging the Lady Unicorns 3-2.
Canyon (12-1-3, 6-0-2) held a 2-1 lead at halftime, but New Braunfels tied the match in the 56th minute. However, Bianca Ruiz, who tallied all of the Cougarettes’ goals on the night, provided the game-winner with roughly 10 minutes left to play.
“Definitely proud of our girls’ pride and heart,” Canyon head coach Dustin Gold said. “When (New Braunfels) came back to tie the game 2-2, our girls responded in the absolute best way possible. Bianca Ruiz had an amazing game and many others had strong performances in order to earn the win.”
Ruiz’s first two goals came in the fifth and 15th minutes, respectively. All three of her tallies in the contest were unassisted, and the hat trick raised her team-high season total to 15 goals.
The Lady Unicorns (10-4-2, 5-1-2) battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits thanks to goals from Hannon Joseph and Lillie Turner. Caitlyn Hernandez provided an assist as well during the rally.
In the end, though, Ruiz’s individual brilliance carried the Cougarettes through to the triumph.
Both goalkeepers made a few key stops, as New Braunfels’ Meli Garza registered seven saves and Canyon’s Elisa Llamas notched four saves.
The Cougarettes will now host Smithson Valley this coming Tuesday, while the Lady Unicorns travel to San Antonio to face East Central.
Lady Rangers blanked by Buffs
SPRING BRANCH — The Smithson Valley girls soccer team was sent to a 3-0 setback Friday night on the road by Clemens during District 26-6A play.
Smithson Valley (9-6-1, 4-3-1) saw goalkeeper Melyna Martinez tally three saves during the loss, but her team was unable to provide enough support with its attack.
The Lady Buffs’ goals were scored by Bella Salazar, Ashlyn Suarez and Jelena Wells.
Head coach Jason Adkins’ Lady Rangers are scheduled to face Canyon Tuesday night at Cougar Stadium.
SV boys come up just short
SCHERTZ — The Rangers’ bid to hand Clemens its first District 26-6A loss of the season ended in a 3-2 defeat Friday night at Lehnhoff Stadium in Schertz.
Smithson Valley (6-5-4, 2-2-4) entered the half tied at 1-1 with the league-leading Buffaloes, but Clemens sneaked past the Rangers with a pair of tallies in the final 40 minutes to improve to 15-1 overall and 8-0 in district competition.
The Rangers, who sit in fifth place in 26-6A, will look to climb up the standings beginning Tuesday when they host Canyon at 7:15 p.m.
