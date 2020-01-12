The Rockets’ turbo boost during the first half of Friday night’s District 26-6A contest in New Braunfels proved to be too much for the Unicorns to overcome during an 81-71 loss.
New Braunfels (18-6, 1-2) fell into an almost instant deficit thanks to Judson’s hot shooting from the perimeter. The Rockets connected on five of their first six attempts from beyond the 3-point arc and led 25-16 after the first-quarter buzzer expired.
Judson added another 19 points in the second period and carried a 44-28 advantage into the locker room at halftime. The Unicorns had a much better second half from the field and tallied 43 points in the final 16 minutes of play, but it wasn’t enough to make a sizable dent in the Rockets’ lead.
New Braunfels saw Mason Pullen record a team-high 21 points in the setback, while the duo of Jackson Reid and Eli Datesman posted 19 and 18 points, respectively.
Judson’s Mike Chandler II led all scorers in the game with his 28 points, while Davion Wilson added 16.
Head coach David Brawner’s Unicorns are now slated to make the short trip to Cibolo on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. district game against Steele.
