FREDERICKSBURG — The Lady Hawks’ dominant first half proved to be enough to topple Llano Friday night in Fredericksburg during the District 28-4A fourth-place tiebreaker game.
With both teams’ seasons on the line, Canyon Lake (18-10 overall) secured a 36-32 triumph after seizing a 14-point lead at intermission.
The Lady Hawks clamped down defensively in the early going and only allowed the Yellow Jackets 10 points in the first 16 minutes of play. Meanwhile, Canyon Lake erupted for 16 points in the second period to build a sizable edge.
Llano began to chip away at its deficit in the third quarter and eventually won the period 11-4 to climb back into contention. The Yellow Jackets added another 11 points in the final stanza, but the Lady Hawks managed enough offense to hold off the comeback bid.
Canyon Lake was paced by Sophia Barber’s team-high 16 points in the must-win contest. Jessie Melendez added nine points and the tandem of Lainee Moses and Kaitlyn Cox chipped in six and five points, respectively.
The Lady Hawks are scheduled to open the Class 4A playoffs this Tuesday night against Liberty Hill at 8 p.m. at Johnson City High School.
Billies topple CL boys
FISCHER — The Canyon Lake boys suffered a 66-40 setback Friday night at home against Fredericksburg in District 28-4A competition.
The Hawks (13-17, 3-6) trailed 17-6 after the opening quarter and were unable to mount a rally against the high-octane Billies.
Rico Griffin led Canyon Lake with his 10 points on the night, while Peyton McMullen and Tuff Cantu added eight and seven points, respectively. Patrick McAuliffe, the team’s leading scorer on the season, chipped in six in the defeat.
Head coach Lucas Chapman’s squad will aim to cap the regular season with a win over rival Wimberley on the road this Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.