SAN MARCOS — The Lady Unicorns began play at San Marcos’ tournament with a 1-0 shutout of Pleasanton thanks to Remi Whitley’s game-winning goal.
The tally was assisted by Kourtney Rosales and helped lift New Braunfels to 2-2 overall. Goalkeeper Meli Garza registered three saves in 50 minutes and Jayden Valadez secured the shutout during the final 20 minutes.
Head coach Eric Norris’ club is set to play a doubleheader today in San Marcos against Brownsville Pace and Nacogdoches at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
Canyon blanks Glenn
AUSTIN — The Cougarettes throttled Leander Glenn 8-0 Thursday during their opener at the Grizzly Classic in Austin.
Canyon (4-0) received two goals from Serena Ruiz and one each from Hayden Ritch, Taylor Baugher, Alex Squires, Caroline Kuhn, Jenna Townsley and Kenedi Spradling. Assists were delivered by Sienna Garcia (two), Mikayla Greer, Ritch and Kuhn.
Goalkeeper Emma Boggs registered one save in the shutout victory.
The Cougarettes are slated to face Rockwall today at noon at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin.
