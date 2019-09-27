The Canyon-Smithson Valley gridiron matchup has become known as the Comal Bowl, but the 2019 edition could very well be dubbed “The Rebound Rivalry.”
Both the Cougars and Rangers enter tonight’s clash with 0-1 records in District 26-6A, and each team can ill afford an 0-2 start if it hopes to qualify for the postseason. Canyon (0-4 overall) fell 47-21 to New Braunfels in last Friday’s Wurst Bowl, while Smithson Valley (2-2 overall) saw Clemens surge ahead in the final stanza for a 15-7 victory.
Though the two Comal ISD programs may be in two very different stages in terms of development, there is one major similarity — each is looking for four consecutive quarters of consistent football.
“We played a great first half [last week], but we have proven this year that we are not able to put four quarters together,” Canyon head coach Joe Lepsis said. “It’s tough. They’re young, and kids are going to make mistakes, but at the same time we’ve got to figure it out.”
Rangers head coach Larry Hill said it’s not an uncommon problem to face, especially in 26-6A.
“When you play a competitive schedule like we all do, we all face that,” Hill said. “It can’t go well all the time — it just can’t. Teams are too good and too well coached and have too good of players. We’re going through some of that ourselves and you talk to your players about it and try to put them in situations in practice where they’re behind or trying to finish off a game, so it’s really an emphasis thing.
“You hope you can make enough plays when the time is right to turn the game. It’s what Canyon is trying to do and it’s what we’re trying to do.”
The Cougars were up 14-0 against the Unicorns before anyone in the stands had an opportunity to blink, as Canyon’s blend of aggression and game planning looked to be the catalysts early on.
Sayveon Jarrett and the offensive line helped establish the run game with solid chunks of yardage, which allowed junior quarterback Dallas Gomez to connect on a big pass over the top to Callon Farr. The Cougars’ defense began with an interception and a three-and-out, but New Braunfels quickly turned the tables.
When all was said and done, the Unicorns had ended the game by tallying 47 of the final 54 total points.
“That’s what we’ve done this year so far,” Lepsis said. “We’re not able to sustain focus and be detailed about what we do while playing physical. We did it for a half. We made some mistakes in the first half, but we played well enough to be in the game. The second half looked like a different team. We went back to making mistakes, turning the ball over and not executing enough.”
Despite the uneven beginning to 2019 for Canyon, Hill said Smithson Valley cannot overlook the Cougars in any facet.
“They’ve shown the ability to be explosive, whether it be the run game or the pass game and being able to score from anywhere on the field,” Hill said. “They’ve done it week after week against different opponents, so it’s not fluky. Our team is not really geared toward that — to be able to try to match that blow for blow is not what we’re cut out to do.”
The Rangers’ defense stood tall for much of last week’s slugfest against the Buffaloes, but two late scores were all Clemens needed to eke out a second straight win over Smithson Valley.
Luckily, the Rangers also have performers on offense who are capable of taking it the distance. Former linebacker Greg Eggleston has shined as a wide receiver this year and comes into tonight with 494 total yards and five touchdowns.
“Offensively, we’ve moved some people around, even throughout the course of the season,” Hill said. “Greg has provided a lot of explosive plays for us — most of our explosive plays — and has been good for us.”
Smithson Valley holds a 19-11 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools and has won each of the past 16 meetings. Canyon’s last victory came back in 1995 during a 16-9 triumph.
But no matter who wins the 31st Comal Bowl, the unyielding district schedule will continue to challenge the Rangers and Cougars until early November.
“Every game is a white-knuckle affair and there’s going to be another one next week,” Hill said. “You just try to win tonight and hope yours is one of the four teams that’s lucky enough to win and gain ground on the four that don’t win.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Cougar Stadium in New Braunfels.
