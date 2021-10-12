AUSTIN — Canyon Lake pushed top-ranked Austin LBJ to the limit during Friday night’s District 13-4A-I opener at Nelson Field, but the Jaguars outlasted the Hawks for a 34-28 triumph.
Canyon Lake (3-3, 0-1) led 7-0 and 14-7 before LBJ rallied to take a 21-14 advantage with 4:33 to go until halftime. Head coach Charley Drum’s Hawks knotted the score with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter thanks to 2-yard touchdown run by Helijah Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.