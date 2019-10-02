Against most teams, errors are like speed bumps on the road to victory.
But against a squad as good as Clemens, those same miscues can often lead to complete engine failure.
New Braunfels (23-16, 3-3) became the first District 26-6A team to steal a set from the Lady Buffaloes Tuesday night at home, but Clemens — the No. 4-ranked team in Class 6A — responded with three straight wins to escape the upset bid.
The Lady Buffs (31-14, 6-0) prevailed by scores of 20-25, 25-15, 25-19 and 25-17.
“I think we beat ourselves,” Lady Unicorns head coach Heather Sledge said. “We had way too many errors — and errors in critical moments when we really needed to put a ball away. Unfortunately, we were not able to do that and they went on big runs.”
New Braunfels had all of its cylinders firing in the opening set, as Madison Glassco, Rian Millership and Morgan Baese helped the Lady Unicorns grab a 10-8 lead. Clemens eventually trimmed its deficit to 19-18, but a key block from New Braunfels’ Cypress Guenther ignited a 6-2 run to cap the game.
Glassco registered a kill to seal her team’s 25-20 victory.
Chloe Ullrich then notched back-to-back strong hits to help the Lady Unicorns take a 3-0 lead in the second set, but the Lady Buffaloes regrouped behind hits from Shelby O’Neal, Canada Buchanan and Ashley Breu. Clemens surged ahead 19-10 en route to knotting up the match at one game apiece.
Once the Lady Buffaloes found their rhythm, they began to show why they’ve gone over a month and a half without losing a match. O’Neal came up with a few clutch hits to provide a much-needed boost in the latter stages of the pivotal third game, and Buchanan made her presence known as Clemens wrapped things up in the fourth set.
The Lady Buffs’ back row also kept multiple hits alive, while New Braunfels struggled with playing consistently enough to keep up with Clemens’ firepower.
However, there were also plenty of positives for the Lady Unicorns. The energy and communication were present throughout the evening, while Baese, Glassco, Millership, Ullrich and Ella Brunson all had solid outings.
“I think that’s what we have to build on and keep moving forward,” Sledge said. “That’s going to be our focus — that we’re ready to play every night with a lot of heart and give it everything we have.”
Baese and Glassco each provided 10 kills in the setback, while Millership posted nine kills. Brunson dished out 18 assists, Lena Baumann tallied an additional 16 assists and Edie Welch finished with 20 digs.
Hartley Clark added 19 digs for New Braunfels.
The Lady Unicorns will now prepare for a short trip to Spring Branch this Friday for a 7 p.m. contest against Smithson Valley.
