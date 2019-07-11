Since Brooke Kanas left Canyon High School and headed north to Lubbock, she’s been opening more than a few eyes with her stellar play for the Red Raiders.
The sophomore outside hitter completed her first season at Texas Tech last fall and made an instant impact for head coach Tony Graystone, as she provided a team-high 202 kills during conference play in 2018. Following the season, Kanas garnered Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors in addition to claiming a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team.
The former Cougarette was also named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on two separate occasions.
The list of accolades continued from there, as Kanas was most recently chosen for the 2019 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team, which was announced in late June. Kanas was a unanimous selection to the team and was joined by Red Raider teammate Emily Hill, who is a senior outside hitter.
It is the fifth consecutive year in which Texas Tech volleyball has placed at least one performer on the conference’s preseason squad.
“It’s good to see Emily and Brooke on the preseason team,” Graystone said. “Emily has become a great player, both offensively and defensively, and is pretty much in the middle of everything we do. Brooke had a breakout freshman season and we’re going to ask her to score a bunch of points for us this year.”
The preseason honor came approximately three months after Kanas learned that she had earned a spot on United States Women’s Collegiate National Team. In doing so, she became the fourth Red Raider in program history to qualify for the prestigious squad, and also the youngest Texas Tech student-athlete to ever compete with the national team.
“I am so happy for Brooke and we are so proud to have her representing the Red Raiders with the Collegiate National Team this summer,” Graystone said. “Brooke continues to train hard and get better every day. I am very excited for her to have this opportunity.”
Kanas will soon be reuniting with a former Canyon teammate — Kylie Trefflich — this coming season in Lubbock. The Red Raiders will look to improve upon their 17-13 overall record from 2018 and 6-10 mark in conference play.
In addition to Kanas and Hill, Graystone said he thinks his team will be very formidable all the way around.
“I really like the team we’ve put together,” the coach said. “I feel very good about the impact Emily and Brooke are going to have.”
The Red Raiders are slated to begin their 2019 regular season on Aug. 30 with a pair of matches against Virginia Commonwealth University and Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio as part of the Sports Imports D.C. Koehl Classic. Texas Tech kicks off conference play on Sept. 25 at home against West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.