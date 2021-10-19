SAN ANTONIO — The Lady Unicorns vaulted into fourth place in District 27-6A this past Friday night following a 25-18, 26-24, 25-13 sweep of Wagner on the road.
New Braunfels (21-22, 6-5) now holds a one-game lead over Clemens (5-6 in 27-6A) in the battle for the league’s final playoff berth. Head coach Heather Sledge’s team is also just one game behind East Central (7-4 in 27-6A) for third place and is set to host the Lady Hornets tonight at 7 p.m.
