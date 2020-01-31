NEW ORLEANS — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team presented by Stand Together, the organization announced Monday.
McCormick, the 2019 Conference USA Freshman of the Year, is the third Roadrunner in the past four seasons to earn Freshman All-America accolades, joining linebacker Josiah Tauaefa (2016 FWAA) and place-kicker Jared Sackett (2017 USA TODAY).
A product of Converse Judson High School, McCormick stepped into the starting tailback role as a true freshman and broke a pair of UTSA records. He took down the single-season all-purpose yardage record with 1,117, topping the previous record of 1,121 set by Jarveon Williams in 2016. He also eclipsed Williams’ single-game rushing yardage mark with 189, including a 51-yard touchdown dash, on 22 carries in the Oct. 5 win at UTEP.
McCormick finished with 983 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, totals that each rank second on the program’s single-season list, on 177 carries. He also caught 24 passes for 194 yards and a TD in his debut campaign.
Among FBS freshmen, McCormick ranks third in rushing yards per game (81.9) and rushing yards per carry (5.55), fifth in rushing yards, sixth in all-purpose yards and ninth in rushing TDs. An honorable mention all-conference selection, McCormick led all C-USA freshmen in each of those categories.
In addition to his record-setting night versus UTEP, McCormick also topped the century mark with 134 yards and a pair of TDs on 23 totes in the win at Old Dominion and 119 yards on 17 attempts versus Louisiana Tech.
He opened the 2019 season with 74 yards on just 12 rushes in the 35-7 win over UIW and followed that with 87 yards and two scores, including a 54-yard scoring jaunt, at Baylor. He nearly hit the 100-yard mark with 94 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the victory over Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.