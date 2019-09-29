BOERNE — The Lady Hawks turned the page from regular season to district play Friday night in Boerne, but the results remained the same.
Canyon Lake (18-12, 1-0) extended its overall win streak to eight matches by way of a 3-1 victory against the Lady Greyhounds. Head coach Kim Clemons’ team dropped the first set 25-23 before rallying to claim the final three in order by scores of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-6.
Caroline Kullberg again finished as the top attacker with 12 kills, while Cassidy Felps delivered 39 assists and seven aces. Lainee Moses tallied 23 digs from her position along the back row and Megan Vorhis registered three blocks.
The Lady Hawks are slated to host Llano at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in Fischer.
