SPRING BRANCH — The Lady Rangers trounced three straight opponents Thursday en route to finishing first in Pool 8 while competing in their home gym.
Smithson Valley (13-6 overall) opened play at its home tournament — the Texas Showdown — with consecutive sweeps of San Antonio St. Anthony’s, Round Rock Stony Point and Hutto. Head coach Courtney Patton’s team ran roughshod over St. Anthony’s by scores of 25-5, 25-9 and then defeated Stony Point 25-19, 25-15.
The Lady Rangers closed the day with a 25-14, 25-14 victory over Hutto.
“I thought they played with lots of energy and we were a little more consistent than we’ve been in the past,” Patton said. “We played our game and we focused on what was happening on our side of the net.”
In the final match of the day against Hutto, Smithson Valley sent a strong hint that it would be a short outing for the visiting Lady Hippos.
Outside hitter Kate Myles opened the match with a powerful kill, and middle blocker Jada West added a block before Bekah Williams slammed home a kill of her own. Following a block by Williams, a hit from Hailey Hayes and a sprawling save by Ashley Acuna that led to a spike from Austin Burrell, the Lady Rangers had already built a 10-3 edge.
Hayes, West and Williams continued to find open space on Hutto’s side of the floor, and Hayes later used three hits in a row to clinch the first set at 25-14.
There was no letup in the next game, as Alexa Pyle gave Smithson Valley an early 5-2 lead with a tip shot. Esther Du’Glas followed with a kill prior to an ace served up by Shaylan Wright that gave the Lady Rangers a 12-5 lead.
Acuna later made two incredible diving saves to keep a point alive, which led to a pinpoint hit from Pyle that gave Smithson Valley a 16-8 advantage. Jaci Mesa later added another ace, and the duo of Du’Glas and Hayes capped the sweep with a flurry of hits that sent Hutto to a second straight 25-14 loss.
Hayes finished with nine kills against Hutto, while Williams added seven. Maddie Dennis tallied 14 assists and Acuna posted seven digs.
In the win over St. Anthony’s, Williams and Myles each supplied four kills, while Lily Sandoval notched nine assists and Acuna had a dozen digs. Erin Feely delivered three aces in the triumph.
Against Stony Point, Williams posted seven kills, Mesa notched 11 digs and Sandoval registered 10 assists. West finished with 1 1/2 total blocks.
After the pools were reseeded, the Lady Rangers find themselves in Pool 1 today against Cypress Woods, Boerne Champion and Brandeis. Those matches are set to take place at SVHS at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., respectively.
Unicorns claim Pool 5
New Braunfels kicked off play at the Texas Showdown Thursday at Pieper Ranch Middle School with victories over Liberty Hill, Tomball and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial to claim the top spot in Pool 5.
The Lady Unicorns (13-10) now draw a tripleheader today against Grand Oaks, Holy Cross and Bridgeland at Mountain Valley Middle School.
New Braunfels opened the event with a 25-22, 20-25, 25-18 win over Liberty Hill before coasting to back-to-back 2-0 sweeps against both Tomball (25-11, 25-12) and Veterans Memorial (25-9, 25-12).
The Lady Unicorns will have matches at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. today as they attempt to qualify for Saturday’s gold bracket in Spring Branch.
