CIBOLO — The Cougarettes won their third District 26-6A match in a row Tuesday night in Cibolo after sweeping past Steele 3-0.
Canyon seized control of the contest early and never relented during its 25-19, 25-15, 25-21 triumph on the road. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team is now 26-14 overall and 5-1 in 26-6A play, with its lone loss coming against league-leading Clemens.
In Tuesday’s match, setter Erin Jones nearly recorded a triple-double by providing 16 assists, 11 digs and eight kills. Kyle Malone posted 14 digs and 10 kills, while Angel Jones tallied nine kills and four total blocks.
Taylor Thorpe delivered a team-high 21 assists for the Cougarettes, and teammate Matti Theurer led the back row with 22 digs. Addison Evans chipped in 10 digs, while Thorpe, Evans, Theurer and Angel Jones each served up a pair of aces.
Canyon is now alone in second place in the district standings for the time being. The Cougarettes are set to return to the court on Friday to host San Marcos at 7 p.m.
SV rolls past Rattlers
SAN MARCOS — The Lady Rangers moved into third place in District 26-6A Tuesday night after breezing past San Marcos in three sets.
Smithson Valley (21-13, 4-2) was victorious by scores of 25-11, 25-19 and 25-20 on the road.
The Lady Rangers used a balanced attack, as Bekah Williams posted six kills, the duo of Naomi Ortiz and Austin Burrell each notched five kills and the tandem of Tanyse Moehrig and Esther Du’Glas posted four kills apiece.
Lily Sandoval (15 assists) and Maddie Dennis (10 assists) kept the offense in rhythm, while Ortiz and Ashley Acuna both tallied eight digs. Burrell registered a pair of blocks in the win, and head coach Courtney Patton’s club also received two aces each from Dennis and Jaci Mesa.
Smithson Valley will now return home for an important 26-6A showdown against New Braunfels this Friday night. The contest is set to begin at 7 p.m. in Spring Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.