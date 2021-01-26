SAN ANTONIO — The Smithson Valley girls basketball team trailed 21-6 early on against Wagner Friday night in District 27-6A action and couldn’t bounce back from that deficit during a 68-40 defeat on the road.
The Lady Rangers (6-12, 4-6) currently find themselves in a fourth-place tie with the Thunderbirds (6-8, 4-6) in the league standings. Both teams have four district games remaining and have already split their head-to-head season series 1-1.
