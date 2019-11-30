SAN ANTONIO — The best collection of talent from in and around the Alamo City will once again seize the spotlight this January.
The 2020 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game is set for Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Alamodome and will feature some of the top seniors in the area. An impressive eight players from New Braunfels, Smithson Valley and Canyon were selected this year, highlighted by three Unicorns and three Rangers.
New Braunfels’ Matt Littlejohn, Geo Jo Marsh and Myles Miller will be competing for Team Gold, as will Smithson Valley’s Greg Eggleston, Mason Livingston and Trey Witcher.
Meanwhile, the Cougars’ Will McCune and Cade Stephens are set to play for Team Black and will have another opportunity to experience the thrill of victory following an 0-10 campaign at Canyon.
Littlejohn, an outside linebacker, was a huge part of the Unicorns’ defense and registered 26 total tackles despite missing some time due to injury. However, he returned to finish the season strong.
Marsh made the move from defensive tackle to offensive guard this year and was a member of a solid O-line group. Marsh and his teammates up front paved the way for 1,622 rushing yards and 2,168 passing yards.
Miller, a punter, was able to flip field position with his booming kicks for New Braunfels’ special teams. The left-footed Miller averaged 39.3 yards per punt and had a long of 64. He pinned four kicks inside the 20-yard line.
The Rangers’ Eggleston switched from linebacker to wide receiver/running back for Smithson Valley prior to the 2019 season. The move paid off in a big way, as the senior led the Rangers in rushing yards (1,269), receiving yards (426) and touchdowns responsible for (15).
Livingston, a safety, nabbed a pair of interceptions this season while also aiding in run support for Smithson Valley’s defense.
Witcher, a defensive tackle, applied pressure to opposing quarterbacks and also clamped down on opposing running backs.
Team Gold is set to be coached by San Antonio Southwest’s Matthew Elliott — a former Canyon head coach.
Current Cougars McCune and Stephens will look to solidify the line of scrimmage for Team Black on both sides of the ball.
McCune, an offensive guard, helped Canyon establish its ground game to the tune of 2,114 yards and 14 TDs this season.
Stephens, a defensive end, was fifth on the squad in total tackles with 35 and also tied for the team lead in sacks with 5.0.
Team Black will be coached by Clemens’ Jared Johnston.
The annual all-star contest is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at the Alamodome on Jan. 4, 2020.
