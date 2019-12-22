FISCHER — The Canyon Lake boys basketball team survived a second-half comeback from Eagle Pass to collect a 57-53 win Friday night at home in non-district play.
The Hawks (6-9) led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter and extended that advantage to 10 points by intermission. The visitors tallied 24 points in the final stanza, but it wasn’t enough to upend Canyon Lake.
Head coach Lucas Chapman’s Hawks were led by Peyton McMullen’s 15 points and Rico Griffin’s 13 points on the night. Rylee Spaulding and Patrick McAuliffe each added eight points, and Trent MacRoberts finished with seven.
Next up for Canyon Lake is a trip to the Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
