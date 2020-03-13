SPRING BRANCH — As the sports world continued to spiral into a vortex of uncertainty Thursday amid countless postponements and cancellations, it was business as usual for the Smithson Valley baseball team.
The Rangers, who are co-hosting the annual San Antonio Baseball Classic, began the event with consecutive triumphs on their home field against Katy Seven Lakes (9-5) and San Antonio Central Catholic (5-1).
In the nightcap against Central Catholic, home runs from Jarek Wells and Brandon Taylor gave Smithson Valley an early 3-0 lead, and Wells ultimately earned the win from the mound as well.
The Rangers went up 5-1 thanks to Chandler Cole’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth, but Central Catholic put runners on second and third with one out in the top of the sixth. That was as close as the visitors came to a rally, though, as Wells struck out Jonathan Kutsch and Zachary Moreno to end the game due to the tournament time limit.
Wells allowed one earned run on two hits in the game and finished with six punchouts. He and Cole each collected two hits, while Taylor drove in two and John Garza posted one RBI.
In Thursday’s San Antonio Classic opener, it was R.J. Carver who proved to be the hero offensively. Smithson Valley’s cleanup hitter went 1 for 3 with a grand slam and also added a sac fly during his five-RBI outing.
Carver’s slam came in the bottom of the second and helped the Rangers grab a 6-0 lead. Ryan Ruff launched a solo shot earlier in the frame.
Seven Lakes added a flurry of late runs, but reliever Cameron Hodges successfully closed the book on the win after allowing one hit and striking out three. Starter Shea Walker picked up the victory after tossing the first four frames and giving up one earned run on five hits while fanning six.
Leadoff man Kasen Wells finished 3 for 4 in the game and Ruff posted a pair of hits.
The San Antonio Classic was scheduled to continue today as of press time Thursday evening. The Rangers are set to host San Antonio Churchill and Corpus Christi King at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m., respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.