Canyon volleyball

Canyon senior defensive specialist Victoria Fontenot supplied a team-high 17 digs during Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Boerne Champion at the Cougar Den.

 ALMA E. HERNANDEZ | Herald-Zeitung

The Cougarettes stormed past yet another District 26-5A opponent Tuesday night at home to remain alone atop the league standings.

Canyon (31-7, 8-0) defeated Boerne Champion by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-15 to add its 24th straight win within 26-5A play. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team now holds an overall district unbeaten streak of 28 consecutive matches.

