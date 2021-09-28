The Cougarettes stormed past yet another District 26-5A opponent Tuesday night at home to remain alone atop the league standings.
Canyon (31-7, 8-0) defeated Boerne Champion by scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-15 to add its 24th straight win within 26-5A play. Head coach Heather Sanders’ team now holds an overall district unbeaten streak of 28 consecutive matches.
