HOUSTON — The offense came alive for the Texas State baseball team (8-4) Sunday afternoon at Schroeder Field in a 12-4 win over Houston (3-7). The Bobcats pounded out 14 hits and drew seven walks.
Earning his first career win on the mound was Reece Gould (1-0). The sophomore right-hander struck out four while allowing a run on three hits in 3.1 innings of relief. Brayson Hurdsman (1-2) took the loss as he surrendered three runs on three hits and two walks in four innings out of the bullpen.
Wes Engle got the start and last three innings with three strikeouts. However, he gave up three runs behind four free passes and one hit. Brent Hebert, Tristian Stivors and Otto Wofford all posted two strikeouts out of the pen.
Going 4-for-4 with four RBI, two runs scored and his first career stolen base was Wesley Faison. Going 4-for-5 was Dalton Shuffield. The junior shortstop scored three times and swiped two bases. Plating two runs was Cameron Gibbons while John Wuthrich came around to score twice.
Wuthrich also came up big defensively as he made two diving catches on the Cougars’ Derrick Cherry his first two times to bat.
Shuffield led off the second by doubling down the left field line. Faison followed with a bloop single to left center to put the Bobcats in front 1-0. After a hit by a pitch and walk to load the bases, Gibbons hit a line shot back up the middle to drive in two more runs for a three-run advantage.
In the bottom of the frame, the Cougars were able to get a run back on a groundout by Kyle Lovelace.
UH added three more runs in the fourth to take the lead. Two of them came off a Kobe Hyland single.
Both Will Hollis and Wuthrich battled and drew free passes in the top of the fifth. A 2-1 offering to Faison was smashed down the left field line to put TXST back in front 6-4.
Tucker Redden began the sixth by drawing a free pass. The senior catcher would later swipe second, paying off as Jaxon Williams hit a double down the left field wall to bring him home. Hollis followed with a seeing-eye single through the right side to double the Bobcats advantage to four runs.
Wuthrich started the seventh by smashing the first pitch he saw over the left centerfield wall for his third homer of the season. Both Faison and Shuffield followed with singles and the duo pulled off a double steal to both moving into scoring position. Redden ripped a single to center to bring home Texas State’s 10th run of the game and give it a six-run lead.
An RBI single off the bat of Justin Thompson and a bases loaded free pass drawn by Cameron Gibbons added two insurance runs in the ninth.
Next up for the Bobcats is a meeting at Baylor on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
