KERRVILLE — Canyon extended its winning streak to 16 games on Friday night, but the Cougars’ 2-1 victory against Kerrville Tivy brought an even sweeter milestone along with it.
Playing on the road, Canyon (22-5-1, 14-1) sewed up at least a share of the District 26-5A championship with its victory. Head coach Jim Blair’s squad will now chase the outright league crown, which can be clinched with a win Tuesday night at home against Buda Johnson at 7 p.m.
