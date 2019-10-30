Smithson Valley came into Tuesday night’s regular season finale needing a win to prolong its hopes of qualifying for the 2019 postseason.
However, New Braunfels acted as if the playoffs had already begun.
The Lady Unicorns (29-18, 9-5) sustained rhythm throughout the crucial District 26-6A contest and sewed up a playoff bid thanks to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 sweep on senior night. New Braunfels’ attack came from all angles and proved to be lethal, as Morgan Baese, Madison Glassco, Keriann Kallus and Chloe Ullrich combined for 30 kills in the victory.
Senior libero Edie Welch said the Lady Unicorns simply weren’t going to be denied.
“We all love each other and this is our last game here and we were all playing for each other,” Welch said. “We just had so much fun playing out there. We were determined to get his game. We all had the same exact mindset and I think that’s why we won.”
Middle blocker Rian Millership kicked off the opening set with a thunderous kill that set the tone for New Braunfels. From there, Bease, Glassco and Cypress Guenther provided key points to help extend their team’s lead to 13-7.
The Lady Rangers (24-18, 7-7) rallied to within one behind a kill from Esther Du’Glas and an ace by Jaci Mesa, but New Braunfels’ Keriann Kallus ended the run and helped the Lady Unicorns regain the momentum. Harleigh Mericle and Lena Baumann also combined for a brilliant save that led to another point.
Ullrich later tacked on two timely kills down the stretch as New Braunfels grabbed a 1-0 edge in the match.
The second set saw the Lady Unicorns jump out to an early lead again — this time a 12-6 edge that was capped by a hit from Baese. Smithson Valley again bounced back, but 22-20 was as close as the Lady Rangers came to knotting the score.
A service error allowed New Braunfels to go up 23-20, and moments later, Kallus slammed home a kill to push the Lady Rangers to the brink of a three-set defeat.
The Lady Unicorns showed no signs of letting up in the third game after racing out to yet another sizable advantage. A pair of aces from Harleigh Mericle and a hit by Glassco gave New Braunfels a 7-3 edge, and the Lady Unicorns later slammed the door shut thanks to strong play at the net from Glassco, Baese and Ullrich.
Kallus once again provided the clincher, as she rose for a strong kill to secure the sweep and officially send New Braunfels into the Class 6A postseason.
“I’m proud of their energy and their determination,” Lady Unicorns head coach Heather Sledge said. “That’s what they set their minds to do tonight, and that’s what they did. We wanted to keep the pressure on [Smithson Valley’s] side and keep that pedal-to-the-metal type of mindset.”
Despite cruising to a two-set lead against the Lady Rangers, New Braunfels maintained a laser-like focus while completing the sweep. Sledge said her message to the team was simple prior to Tuesday’s third and final game.
“Just taking it one point at a time and not getting too high, not getting too low — just finish,” the coach said. “I think this team is extra special. One of the best teams I’ve ever coached in terms of their chemistry and their passion for one another, and so I think because of that they’re able to connect well, to lead, to execute.”
Baese and Glassco posted 10 and nine kills, respectively, on the night, while Edie Welch supplied 25 digs and Lena Baumann notched a double-double with 17 assists and 13 digs. Ella Brunson tallied 13 assists, while Millership added four kills and one block.
Smithson Valley received solid efforts from seniors Ashley Acuna, Kate Myles, Tanyse Moehrig and Jada West, but it wasn’t enough to extend the Lady Rangers’ season.
As for the Lady Unicorns, they will now prepare for the beginning of the playoffs early next week. New Braunfels will represent 26-6A as the No. 3 seed and is set to face the No. 2 seed from District 25-6A.
