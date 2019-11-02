The Unicorns’ attempt to block Clemens’ path to an outright District 26-6A title looked to be on track Friday night after two early touchdown drives.
However, the Buffaloes bounced back to record a 30-20 victory after scoring 24 points in a row and limiting New Braunfels’ offense in the second half. Clemens (8-1, 6-0) forced a pair of fumbles after halftime to keep the Unicorns (5-4, 2-4) at bay.
The Buffs held a narrow two-point lead at the half and avoided a potential momentum shift when New Braunfels cornerback Jaden Schriewer ripped the ball away from Vicente Perez for an interception on the initial drive of the third quarter.
The Buffs got a stop and then overcame two turnover scares of their own while marching 65 yards in 11 plays. Max Didomenico hit A’mari Williams for a 10-yard touchdown pass out of the backfield to increase Clemens’ lead to 23-14.
Following a fumble recovery by the Buffaloes’ Jackson Macias, the Buffs added a backbreaking score. Williams got to the edge on a running play and stretched the ball across the goal line to complete a 10-yard TD jaunt.
Down 30-14, New Braunfels saw Peyton Driggers find Bryson Dyer for a 2-yard scoring toss in the fourth period, but Clemens’ defense held strong from there. Another Unicorn fumble was later covered up by Keion Bennett to seal the win.
New Braunfels went with an old-school approach in the first half, as the Unicorns loaded up with their running game in an effort to control the tempo.
Clemens was held to a three-and-out on its first possession and New Braunfels responded by reeling off a 10-play, 80-yard drive that saw Ryker Purdy run for 47 of those yards by himself. Senior running back Josh Rice took over near the goal line and kept his legs churning while recording a tough 3-yard touchdown run.
The Unicorns looked to be marching toward a potential 14-point lead following another defensive stand, but Bennett halted the drive by picking off a pass and accelerating ahead for a 76-yard score. New Braunfels blocked the PAT to maintain a slight edge at 7-6.
The Unicorns came right back following the turnover and found the end zone on a 26-yard TD toss from Driggers to Lucas Dorrow. Dorrow, who took a hard hit earlier in the drive, showed excellent hands by snatching a fastball out of the air before diving across the goal line.
The Buffs answered immediately and drove 73 plays in eight plays. Didomenico found a seam to the left and tallied an 8-yard scoring run to help pull Clemens within one.
The visitors grabbed their first lead of the game at 16-14 when Noah Villegas connected on a 36-yard field goal as the first-half clock expired.
Didomenico and Williams combined for 233 yards on the ground and kept the Buffs’ offense moving forward consistently enough to thwart any hopes of a New Braunfels rally.
Driggers threw for 129 yards and two scores in the loss, while Purdy ran for 53 yards on 10 carries.
The Unicorns’ playoff hopes are still alive, but they will need to defeat Smithson Valley next week to remain in the postseason conversation.
