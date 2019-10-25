STEELE (5-2, 2-2) AT SMITHSON VALLEY (4-3, 2-2)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / Ranger Stadium, 14001 State Hwy 46 West, Spring Branch
Last season
— SV won 21-19.
Player spotlight
— Steele RB De'Quavion Thomas scored four touchdowns on the ground last week against New Braunfels on just nine carries. The explosive, yet patient tailback also ran for 139 yards and leads the Knights in overall rushing (435).
— Smithson Valley senior CB Cullen Betsey snagged a pair of interceptions last week in his team’s loss to Judson and now has three on the season. The Rangers will continue to rely on Betsey for solid coverage in all areas of the field.
Outlook
— The Knights have steadied themselves thanks to consecutive District 26-6A victories against San Marcos (56-3) and New Braunfels (35-14) after losses to Judson and Clemens to open league play. Steele has several weapons on offense, including Thomas, fellow RB Troy Gaddis, WR Daryn McKnight and QB Wyatt Begeal, who has been a starter since his freshman season. McKnight thrives in open space, especially across the middle. Begeal has decent speed and can gain yards on the ground as well. Defensively, safety Jaylon Jones is a Texas A&M commit, while LB Micheal Sereno has a nose for finding the football and securing tackles.
— The Rangers didn’t have quite enough in the tank to hold off Judson for a full four quarters last week, but Smithson Valley showed it’s capable of combining stifling defense with efficient offense. Head coach Larry Hill has been happy with the progress made by first-year starting QB Luke Gombert, who has been making the proper reads at the line of scrimmage in addition to providing accuracy in the passing game. Greg Eggleston, Jacob Forton and Gabe Hoskins have teamed up to create a formidable committee of runners in the backfield. Defensively, safety Mason Livingston has made a big impact.
Coach Hill says:
— “You’ve just got to keep putting one foot in front of the other, no matter what happened last week — good or bad — and what the standings look like or what else is going on in the other three stadiums. You hit them in the mouth and then they hit you in the mouth and you just keep doing that until four [teams] are left standing and four aren’t.”
