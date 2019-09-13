FISCHER — The 2019 Battle of the Backbone between Canyon Lake and Wimberley is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matchups in the rivalry’s young history.
Both teams come into the contest with 2-0 records, and the atmosphere will only be made more electric by the fact that it’s both the Hawks homecoming game and their home opener. Canyon Lake head coach Charley Drum is among those expecting a large and raucous crowd for the annual clash.
“It’s going to be a pretty neat atmosphere,” Drum said. “The last six years we’re 3-3 against each other. The first few years it wasn’t much of a rivalry, but just with the proximity, a lot of the kids grew up together playing Little League sports and stuff like that.”
Canyon Lake won last year’s matchup 33-14, but both defenses appear to be improved from a season ago. The Hawks have given up just 20 total points in two weeks, while the Texans’ “Code Red” defense has limited Burnet and Giddings to a grand total of 28 points.
Drum said his team must diagnose Wimberley’s pressure and pick up the Texans’ free rushers before they can create havoc in the backfield.
“They’re aggressive,” Drum said. “They’re not real big, but they’re fast and they swarm the football pretty quick. Good team speed, so it’ll be a challenge. They come from different angles blitzing, and they’re good at it. Very athletic in the back end of the secondary.”
Wimberley’s defense includes junior safety Dalton Blackburn, junior linebacker Nova Rankin and junior outside linebacker Cole Schroeder. Up front, the Texans utilize the talents of Cameron Coburn and Carson Minnix on both sides of the ball.
Wimberley’s offense is led by trigger man Cooper McCollum, who has returned from a broken collarbone that cost him the last half of this junior campaign in 2018. McCollum has thrown for 449 yards and four touchdowns thus far, but he’s also been picked off four times.
Without question, the Texans’ go-to receiver is 6-foot-3 junior Christian Marshall, who has made 11 receptions for 253 yards and a pair of scores.
On the ground, sophomore running back Moses Wray has run for 158 yards and two TDs, while McCollum has added 157 rushing yards and three additional scores.
“It all starts with their quarterback,” Drum said. “They’ve been pretty dangerous both running the ball and throwing it. Their tailback is a sophomore who played a little bit as a freshman. Christian Marshall has already made five or six big plays for them in their wins.”
The similarities between the Hawks and Texans don’t end with their 2-0 records and similar blend of youth and experience. Like Canyon Lake, Wimberley has also shown the ability to come back when necessary, as the Texans erased a 10-0 halftime deficit against Giddings while surging to a 29-22 victory last week.
The Hawks have also come up big in crunch time. In their 7-0 win over Marble Falls, sophomore Jeremy Greene caught the game-winning touchdown pass, while the defense preserved the shutout.
Last week, Canyon Lake fended off a late challenge from Weiss after an unexpected turn of events put the outcome at risk.
“I thought our kids responded well,” Drum said. “To their credit, they fought back. To win two close games this early in the season is a good indication — to pull out those games and find a way to win even when we’re making mistakes and the momentum isn’t going in our favor.”
Sophomore Jeremy Greene had a huge hand in both triumphs, as he hauled in the lone score in a 7-0 win over Marble Falls and then picked up a blocked field goal and lateraled it to teammate Cody Kline for an eventual touchdown against Pflugerville Weiss.
“He’s come up with some big plays for us as a sophomore,” Greene said. “He starts at rover and plays a lot of offense.”
Overall, special teams were outstanding for the Hawks during their 21-20 victory over Weiss. Drum said those hidden yardage plays can add up to a huge advantage in the end.
“Our special teams last week was as good as it’s been since I’ve been here,” Drum said. “Against our kickoff team, they didn’t get past the 30. Our punt team averaged 37, 38 yards a kick and our kick return almost busted one and set us up with great field position. In a closely-contested ballgame, turnovers and special teams are usually the difference.”
One major area of emphasis heading into this week of practice was cutting down on penalties. Canyon Lake has been flagged a combined 21 times through the opening two weeks of the season.
“Those are another thing that can cost you in those close ballgames,” Drum said.
Tonight’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hawk Stadium in Fischer. Wimberley leads the all-time series 8-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.