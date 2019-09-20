Over time, the history of the Wurst Bowl has become as interwoven into the culture of New Braunfels as beer and sausage.
Unfortunately, the game itself hasn’t offered a wealth of variety over the years.
In the previous 37 meetings, the Unicorns have compiled a 30-7 edge against the Cougars. New Braunfels has also won five straight contests, including last year’s 33-19 victory on the road.
Canyon last tasted victory in 2013 when it recorded a resounding 27-7 triumph at home. Since that time, the Cougars have undergone a few face-lifts, and head coach Joe Lepsis is now in his second year at the helm.
Lepsis said one of the things he’s preached to his players this week is not to get caught up in the hype surrounding the annual crosstown clash.
“The worst thing we can do is get caught up in the Wurst Bowl,” Lepsis said. “The best thing we can do is just throw that out. It’s just another game — it just happens to be the first district game. We’ve got to focus on just getting better one play at a time.”
The Unicorns and Cougars enter the 2019 edition of the Wurst Bowl in very different situations. New Braunfels is 3-0 and has rallied from deficits in each of its contests, while Canyon is 0-3 but has shown signs of improvement over the past two weeks against Georgetown East View and Dripping Springs.
Unicorns head coach Glenn Mangold said that’s all ancient history now.
“It’s not going to matter what the records are,” Mangold said. “Both teams are going to come ready to play their best game and play with great enthusiasm on both sides of the ball.”
The Cougars nearly battled back from a 41-14 deficit to defeat the Patriots two weeks ago, and last Friday night, Canyon erupted for 28 first-quarter points while taking an early lead against the Tigers.
Despite his youthful roster, Lepsis said excuses are no longer allowed.
“What we have not been able to do is put a full four quarters together,” Lepsis said. “We’ve got to find a way to show up and understand you have to play four quarters and you have to play with a certain level of execution and a certain level of toughness — and you can’t waver in those four quarters if you’re going to win a football game. That’s what we’ve been working on and you’re seeing parts and pieces of it. We just haven’t put it together yet.”
The Cougars appear to have found their starting quarterback in junior Dallas Gomez, who amassed 285 total yards and three touchdowns last week in a 54-38 loss to Dripping Springs.
Gomez also has a plethora of weapons in wide receivers Callon Farr and Jacob Garcia and running back Sayveon Jarrett. Last week alone, Canyon recorded scoring plays of 74 and 55 yards, which is something the Unicorns are aiming to keep in check.
“That’s been one of our goals and one of the things we need to clean up, is not giving up big plays defensively,” Mangold said. “For the most part we’ve played OK defensively, but giving up those big plays has really hurt us this year and can kind of change the game.
“[Gomez] throws the ball well and he can also run the ball, so that’ll open up some stuff for them on offense.”
The Cougars are also focused on slowing the opposing signal caller — New Braunfels’ Peyton Driggers. The junior overcame three interceptions last week to help the Unicorns top Johnson 28-21 and comes into tonight with 650 total yards and 11 TDs.
“He’s a dual-threat guy and really good with his feet, obviously, and is capable of making all the throws,” Lepsis said. “I think if you let him get going with his feet he becomes even more dangerous, so we’re going to try to limit that and keep him in the pocket and try to tackle. That’s one of our biggest issues right now, is tackling. If we don’t do that Friday, the quarterback is going to have a big game.”
Coming into 2019, Lepsis said as many as nine underclassmen could start on defense during Canyon’s season opener against Lehman, and the Cougars’ inexperience has been on display during an up-and-down start.
However, Mangold said Canyon’s defense is showing improvement.
“They’re a young defense, but as you watch the first three games, they’re getting better and better each week,” Mangold said. “We’ll have to stay on our blocks and be able to complete our passes on time because they break on the ball well.”
The Unicorns’ defense has been the X-factor thus far — even when shorthanded. New Braunfels played without linebacker Matt Littlejohn last week and also saw defensive end Michael Nuckels leave the contest early, but the Unicorns still managed to completely shut down the Jaguars in the second half.
“Tough,” Lepsis said when asked his opinion of New Braunfels’ defense. “When I watch them on film, that’s the first thing I said. They do a good job of being sound, but you’re either tough or you’re not, and they’re playing tough right now. When they get to the ball, they’re getting there with a bad attitude.”
Bragging rights won’t be the only thing at stake tonight when the Unicorns and Cougars face one another for the 38th time. It’s also the District 26-6A opener, meaning one team will leave the field in a tie for first place while the other will have plenty of work to do in order to catch up.
“You don’t want to put yourself in a hole at 0-1,” Mangold said. “Then it’s an uphill climb, and in our district that’s not an easy climb.”
Tonight’s kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium.
NOTES: New Braunfels won the inaugural Wurst Bowl 46-0 in 1976. Canyon’s first victory in the rivalry series came in 1984 by a score of 20-14.
