FREDERICKSBURG (4-3, 2-0) AT CANYON LAKE (6-1, 2-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m. / Hawk Stadium, 8555 FM 32, Fischer
Last season
— Fredericksburg won 21-14.
Player spotlight
— Fredericksburg senior RB Jarrett Beard is utilized like a Swiss Army knife in the Billies' spread attack. Beard will line up at multiple spots and has proven to be an explosive playmaker, as he's amassed 1,075 total yards and 15 touchdowns.
— Canyon Lake senior S Stephen Sharp is tied for the team lead in tackles after seven games with 42 total stops. Sharp will play a role in attempting to slow the Billies’ aerial attack as well as aid in run support.
Outlook
— The Billies are once again a balanced team on offense, Canyon Lake head coach Charley Drum reports. Fredericksburg strives to mix the run and the pass effectively, and it has done so while collecting consecutive district wins over Liberty Hill (35-21) and Taylor (35-10). Senior QB Tucker Elliott is the trigger man of the passing game and has thrown for 1,519 yards and 16 TDs. Drum said the Billies will line up the Beard brothers — Jarrett and Judson — in the backfield, in the slot and other places in order to try and connect on big plays.
— The Hawks seem to be back on track following back-to-back District 14-4A-I triumphs, but the schedule gets more difficult from this point forward. Canyon Lake’s rushing attack found its footing once again against Burnet last week and churned out 333 total yards. Sophomore RB James Bates continues to deliver a spark, as does all-purpose senior Nic Rivera. On defense, linemen Kolten Ramey, Shawn Pendleton, Alex Hardin and Hudson Duke have done a solid job of clogging up the middle. LBs Kyle Wharton and Daniel Neel have combined for 81 tackles.
Coach Drum says:
— “We’ve got to be disciplined. [Fredericksburg] is going to try to create mismatches all over the field with their guys and we’ve just got to be sound in whatever we line up in. It will be kind of like a chess match. With the offenses we’re facing in the next couple of weeks, we’ll need our own offense on the field as much as possible. There’s nothing better than running the clock and keeping the opposing offense off the field by grinding out first downs.”
