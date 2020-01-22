FISCHER — Canyon Lake suffered through a scoreless first quarter and never recovered Tuesday night at home during a 71-38 District 28-4A loss against Boerne.
The Hawks (11-12, 1-1) fell into a 9-0 deficit heading into the second period, where they quickly heated up by striking for 21 points. However, the visiting Greyhounds outscored Canyon Lake 40-17 in the second half to pull away.
Head coach Lucas Chapman’s Hawks were led by Patrick McAuliffe (12 points) and Rylee Spaulding (11 points) on Tuesday night. Rico Griffin tacked on nine points in the setback.
Canyon Lake began District 28-4A competition last Friday night on the road with a 64-37 trouncing of Bandera.
In that game, the Hawks broke open a close contest in the final three stanzas. Canyon Lake led by just two points following the first quarter but outscored the Bulldogs 47-22 the rest of the way.
The Hawks are now scheduled to head to Llano on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
