Fans light up their cellphones after the stadium lights briefly turned off during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Ryan Ruff throws to a teammate during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Kasen Wells throws to a teammate during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
The Rangers cheer after scoring a run during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
David De Hoyos runs to first to tag out a Heath player during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Tim Arguello bats during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
The Rangers receive a medal following the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Brandon Taylor throws to first base for an attempted pick off during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
The Rangers are titled the Region IV-6A champions following the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Players admire their medals following the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Tim Arguello catches a fly ball during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
A coach rests his hands on his head during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
David De Hoyos runs to first during the Class 6A State Semifinal against Heath at Dell Diamond in Round Rock on June 11, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
ROUND ROCK — The Rangers’ remarkable run in 2021 reached the end of the line Friday night at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock following an 8-4 loss to Rockwall Heath in the UIL Class 6A state semifinals.
Smithson Valley (35-6) was plagued by a few uncharacteristic mistakes early on and never quite found its rhythm against the Hawks (37-11-1), who advanced to face Keller in Saturday’s 6A state championship game.
