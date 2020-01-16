The Cougarettes seized control of Tuesday night’s District 26-6A matchup against East Central during the early stages and never let up during an impressive 53-27 victory at Canyon High School.
Head coach Zeb Burleson’s team made a strong statement in the opening period by vaulting ahead 15-8 against the visiting Lady Hornets. The Cougarettes took that same seven-point lead into the locker room at intermission but emerged with another dominant performance in the third to pull away even further.
Canyon outscored East Central 17-8 in the quarter and added a 14-4 run in the final stanza to secure a lopsided league win.
The Cougarettes improved to 17-9 overall and 3-3 in 26-6A following the triumph and sit in a tie for fourth place in the district standings with Clemens, although Canyon holds the head-to-head tiebreaker for the time being.
The Cougarettes were paced by the trio of Kirstyn Drum (11 points), Chanler McFarland (10 points) and Kirsten Zaruba (10 points) on Tuesday. Emery Black tallied seven points as well, while Matti Theurer chipped in five.
Canyon now faces Judson Friday in Converse.
