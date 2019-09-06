CANYON (0-1) AT GEORGETOWN EAST VIEW (1-0)
Kickoff: Today, 7:30 p.m. / GISD Stadium, 2275 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown
Last season
— Canyon won 46-44.
Player spotlight
— East View senior QB Jackson Coulson threw for 263 yards and six touchdowns last week during the Patriots’ 42-35 triumph over Round Rock Westwood in overtime.
— Canyon junior S Jack Loos tied a team-high total last week with 10 tackles and will be challenged by East View’s passing game and numerous weapons.
Outlook
— The Cougars fought to the bitter end one week ago during their season opener against Lehman, but the Lobos rode a wave of emotion to a 24-21 triumph on the road after falling 51-17 in 2018. Canyon will look to regroup with its youthful roster prior to today’s bus trip to Georgetown to battle East View. The Cougars found some success on the ground in their opener, as RB Sayveon Jarrett and QB Michael Bassett combined for 138 yards, while RB Micah Williford punched in a pair of touchdown runs. Meanwhile, the defense received a boost from Loos, Caden Holt (10 tackles, two sacks), Hagen Ward (five tackles) and Cade Stephens (five tackles). Canyon’s inexperienced defense simply needs more reps in game situations.
— The Patriots are in their first year under new head coach Jerod Fikac, who led San Saba to its first district title in 27 years before making the move back to Central Texas. Fikac was also previously an assistant at Wimberley for 12 years. East View outlasted Westwood in a wild shootout last week that required OT to settle the dispute. The Patriots will spread the ball around on offense to players such as WRs Charles Ross, Jeremiah Barron and Michael Sedwick and RBs Emarion Brooks and Isaiah Quinton-Jackson. East View’s defense was torched by Westwood QB R.J. Martinez, who threw for 392 yards and three scores. However, the Patriots also came up with a huge stop on a fourth-and-1 play in OT to seal the victory.
Coach Lepsis says:
— “I think we spent a lot of time in the spring [of 2018] not only getting the kids prepared, but the coaches. This year, as far as the kids understanding what we do, we feel like it’s year two instead of year one — and it should feel like that.”
