AUSTIN — The Wildcats ran over, around and through Austin Veritas this past Friday night on the road while recording an 84-66 non-district triumph.
New Braunfels Christian Academy, which improved to 2-0 overall, watched senior Luke Bales run for an incredible 470 yards and nine touchdowns in the contest. Head coach Josh Wood praised the work of offensive linemen Drew Campbell, Cord Koehler and Jadon Grimsley as well as the efforts of fullback E.J. Easterly.
“The offensive linemen and fullback blocked great all night,” Wood said. “Being able to run the football has been key to the early success. We are not getting ahead of ourselves and are just trying to get a little better every week. The passing game has struggled, but it will come along.”
NBCA’s defense helped stake the Wildcats to a big lead early in the ballgame by forcing three-and-outs on each of Veritas’ first five possessions. Wood praised a group of defenders, including Easterly, Campbell, Brady Hines, Jackson Austin, R.C. Skelton, Hampton McCollum and Ryan Henry.
As a team, New Braunfels Christian ran for 501 total yards in the game, with Henry adding 34 yards and a score on six carries.
The passing game saw Mason Grimsley go 1 for 1 with a 10-yard TD toss to Easterly. Austin went 2 for 2 for 21 yards and Rett Elrod finished 1 for 4 for 27 yards. The leading receiver was Hines, who made three receptions for 46 yards.
Overall, it was an eye-opening performance by NBCA, which is off to a 2-0 start for the third time in the last four years under Wood.
“We are focused on being the Wildcats and not allowing ourselves to be beat,” the coach said.
Up Next
Next up for New Braunfels Christian is its third consecutive road game to kick off the 2019 campaign.
The Wildcats are set to travel to San Marcos this Friday night to take on former district foe Hill Country Christian at 7:30 p.m.
