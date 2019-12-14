The Unicorns’ path to an unbeaten run through Pool B was interrupted by an arctic chill in the fourth quarter Friday afternoon at home.
New Braunfels improved to 3-0 at the River City Classic after collecting a 50-25 win over Austin Achieve in the first game of the day, and head coach David Brawner’s team later built a 19-point lead in the nightcap against Magnolia.
However, the Unicorns went cold from the field during a five-point final stanza that allowed the visitors to climb all the way back into contention. A late blocked shot gave Magnolia a chance to steal the victory, which it did by connecting on a flip shot as the buzzer sounded to secure a 50-48 triumph.
“We scored five in the fourth and rushed some shots early and just couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Brawner said. “I know we got some good looks, but we couldn’t score.”
New Braunfels (11-3 overall) took its largest lead of the game in the second period thanks to eight consecutive points from Mason Pullen, who used strong moves on the inside to get to the rim.
Magnolia soon began to trim its deficit and went into the fourth quarter down just 43-36 after ending the third quarter on a 14-2 surge. The visitors then tied the game on a made 3-pointer before the Unicorns’ Grant Jacobs countered with a pair of free throws to put his team up 48-46 with 2:07 left.
Jacobs later swiped a bad pass, but New Braunfels gave the ball back on a turnover of its own that resulted in another game-tying bucket. Magnolia added a second key defensive stop with under a minute to go and waited patiently for one final shot in regulation, which fell through the hoop.
“We played really well in that first half and in the second half we just weren’t as good,” Brawner said. “Whatever the reason for that is, I don’t know.”
The Unicorns led 31-18 at intermission after a prolonged 12-3 run in the second quarter, but Magnolia finally began to find the range after emerging from the locker room.
Pullen provided a team-high 17 points in the loss, while Jacobs added 10 and Jackson Reid posted seven.
In Friday’s opener against Austin Achieve, New Braunfels was the team that had to weather the storm early. The Unicorns trailed 8-5 after the first period but won the second quarter 4-0 to grab a slim lead at the half.
Brawner’s club pulled away in the third after hitting its stride, which led to a 23-7 run.
Bryon Schwarz posted a dozen points in the win, while Andrew Mitchell and Myles Miller tallied nine and seven points, respectively.
New Braunfels is slated to cap the River City Classic today at its home gym. The Unicorns will be competing in the gold bracket and face San Antonio Johnson at 10 a.m. in Saturday’s opener.
If New Braunfels wins, it will play again at 3 p.m.
