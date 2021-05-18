Davenport High School’s varsity girls golf team capped its first season of competition by finishing in eighth place overall with a total of 552 at the UIL Class 4A girls state tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. Pictured from left to right are sophomore Amy Schoenenberger, freshman Madeline Pate, freshman Amber Bassett, junior McKenna Martin and freshman Belle Asbury.
