SPRING BRANCH — With another Fraulein Volleyfest in the books, it’s time for Smithson Valley to take center stage during its annual Texas Showdown.
Head coach Courtney Patton’s team will host the 32-team tournament, which begins today with pool play and wraps up on Saturday with the coronation of the gold, gold consolation, silver and bronze brackets. Patton said there will be plenty of high-level squads present at the event.
“There’s some incredible teams coming to the tournament,” the coach said. “Just looking at the San Antonio schools, you’re going to have Brandeis, O’Connor, Reagan, New Braunfels. Those are just a handful of teams that are at the top of the list. They’re all strong schools. We also have some from out of town — La Vernia, Lake Ridge, Cy-Fair from Houston.
“I’m really excited about this tournament. We’ve got tough competition all the way through for all 32 teams.”
The Lady Rangers come into the Texas Showdown with an overall record of 10-6 after going 4-2 over the weekend at the North East ISD Tournament in San Antonio. Patton said her team is slowly but surely ramping up its intensity as District 26-6A play draws closer.
“Our theme this year within the team is going to be ‘one’ — win that one game, win that one night, but also taking it one step at a time and one goal at a time,” Patton said. “We’re really focusing on getting better each tournament and looking at that individually. I think we’ve had really strong growth from our first tournament when we went to Houston. A lot of the girls were new to the varsity level or new to their position. They may have been on varsity last year, but not in the same position.”
Smithson Valley has received strong play from outside hitter Naomi Ortiz thus far, as she leads the team in kills with 77. Bekah Williams (69 kills), Kate Myles (60 kills) and Jada West (45 kills, 10 1/2 blocks) have also made their presence felt at the net for the Lady Rangers.
The trio of Jaci Mesa, Ashley Acuna and Jade Bernal have provided a boost along the back row and have combined to tally 384 digs through 16 matches. Meanwhile, setters Lily Sandoval (143 assists) and Maddie Dennis (126) are distributing the ball to Smithson Valley’s terminators up front.
Patton said there are early signs of unity beginning to emerge among the players.
“We were looking for that leadership,” Patton said. “Then this past weekend at the North East Tournament, it felt like we were working out some of the kinks and starting to gel and come together. We’re hopeful we will continue making progress and climbing.”
The Lady Rangers are also hopeful that Tanyse Moehrig — a 2018 all-district second team selection as an outside hitter — will be back on the court prior to 26-6A competition in mid-September. Moehrig is still attempting to return from a knee injury suffered during basketball season last year, but she recently received some very positive news.
“She got cleared earlier this week to start doing some six-on-six,” Patton said. “We’re going to take that slow and be cautious with her.”
The Lady Unicorns (10-10) will also be competing at the Texas Showdown this season. New Braunfels is fresh off a 22-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14 loss to Churchill Tuesday night in San Antonio.
In that match, Madison Glassco continued her strong start to the 2019 campaign by providing nine kills. She leads the team in that category with 122 and counting.
Edie Welch added 27 digs in the setback against the Lady Chargers, and the libero now has a team-best 225. Lena Baumann dished out 19 assists in the loss and now leads the Lady Unicorns with 200 on the season.
New Braunfels is scheduled to play a tripleheader today at Pieper Ranch Middle School against Pool 5 opponents Liberty Hill, Tomball and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
The Lady Rangers are set to open play at the Texas Showdown with a tripleheader in Pool 8 against St. Anthony’s, Round Rock Stony Point and Hutto at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.