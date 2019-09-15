Friday night’s match between Canyon and New Braunfels proved once again why there’s no substitute for hometown rivalries.
The Lady Unicorns pushed the visiting Cougarettes to the brink of a quick loss after recording 25-20 and 29-27 wins in the first two sets. However, Canyon refused to give in and battled back to claim the next two games by scores of 25-21 and 25-17.
The decisive fifth set featured a complete free-for-all, but the Cougarettes emerged victorious following a 16-14 triumph.
“So proud of the determination and fight shown by the girls tonight,” Canyon head coach Heather Sanders said. “They did a great job of maintaining their composure and, together, they just found a way.”
New Braunfels was undone by a few costly miscues that occurred in the fifth game. Still, head coach Heather Sledge was proud of the effort.
“We started off with great energy and fought to win the first two sets,” Sledge said. “Canyon is a very talented team and we knew how tough they would fight back after our first two sets. As a team we never gave up and fought until the last point, but we had too many errors that prevented us from solidifying the win in the fifth set.”
Madison Glassco (17 kills) and Morgan Baese (14 kills) led the attack for the Lady Unicorns, while Kyla Malone (17 kills), Lauren Woitena (16 kills) and Angel Jones (11 kills) paced Canyon’s offense.
New Braunfels’ Lena Baumann and Ella Brunson notched 26 and 19 assists, respectively, while the Cougarettes’ Erin Jones recorded 30 assists and 17 digs.
Along the back row, Harleigh Mericle collected 26 digs and Edie Welch added 23 digs for New Braunfels. Meanwhile, Canyon saw libero Matti Theurer post 23 digs, while Malone and Addison Evans each tallied 16 digs.
Emma Jubela registered 3 1/2 total blocks for the Cougarettes, while Baese notched one block for the Lady Unicorns.
Canyon (22-13, 1-0) is set to host Smithson Valley this Tuesday at 7 p.m., while New Braunfels (20-14, 0-1) prepares to hit the road to face off against East Central in San Antonio.
