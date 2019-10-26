Homecoming is often a time to welcome back old friends and introduce them to new faces.
It can also be a prime opportunity to pick up a much-needed victory.
That was exactly the case for New Braunfels (5-3, 2-3) on Friday night as it bludgeoned San Marcos 48-7 at Unicorn Stadium to snap a three-game losing streak within District 26-6A competition. It was perhaps the Unicorns’ most complete game of the season — and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I’m proud of our kids,” New Braunfels head coach Glenn Mangold said. “They responded and prepared well and came out ready to play.”
The Unicorns secured two takeaways defensively, held the Rattlers (0-8, 0-5) to just 38 rushing yards, blocked a punt and scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions during the rout.
New Braunfels finished with six TDs on the ground alone while churning out 245 rushing yards. Senior guard George “Geo Jo” Marsh said he and his teammates along the offensive line knew they’d have an opportunity to pave the way for plenty of points.
“Watching film this week, the first thing we said was that their Achilles heel was their D-line,” Marsh said. “They just didn’t have the size up front and we took advantage of that. We had a lot of knockdowns, had a fun time and scored a lot of touchdowns.”
New Braunfels held a 27-point lead at halftime and shut out San Marcos 14-0 in the final two quarters to put an exclamation point on its lopsided win.
Aaron Seidel broke loose for a 33-yard TD sprint in the third quarter and Ryker Purdy added a 29-yard scoring run less than two minutes later.
Defensively, Stephen Kelsey made a couple of key pass breakups to keep the Rattlers off the scoreboard, and nose guard tackle Zane Sanchez recovered a fumble to snuff out another San Marcos drive.
“We’ve been on a little bit of a losing streak, but this reminds us we are a high-class team with plenty of talent to make it into the playoffs — and we’re playing to do so,” Marsh said.
The Unicorns thoroughly dominated the first half in all three phases en route to seizing a 34-7 lead at the break.
New Braunfels forced an immediate three-and-out on the first possession of the game and the Unicorns’ special teams swarmed San Marcos punter Alfredo Hernandez after a bobbled snap and dropped him for a 15-yard loss.
New Braunfels’ offense needed just two plays to cash in. Peyton Driggers hit Garrett Thompson on a 14-yard slant over the middle before Bryson Dyer took a jet sweep around the edge for a 31-yard score.
Another three-and-out led to a four-play march across the goal line for the Unicorns. Purdy’s 13-yard burst up the middle capped a 67-yard drive that also featured a 29-yard catch by Lucas Dorrow and a 24-yard run by Driggers.
Jaden Schriewer ended the next Rattler possession early by picking off a high throw from Alex Garcia, which set up New Braunfels just 26 yards away from another touchdown. The Unicorns saw Seidel convert a fourth-and-2 from San Marcos’ 5, and on the next snap, the junior running back plunged into the end zone from a yard out.
Nick Cruz’s PAT missed wide, but New Braunfels still held a commanding 20-0 edge with 3:13 to play in the opening stanza.
The Rattlers finally got a morsel of momentum on their ensuing drive thanks to a bit of trickery. Backup quarterback Noah Stubblefield capped an eight-play, 69-yard drive by finding Takai Madgett on a 30-yard flea flicker for a TD.
The Unicorns’ secondary clamped down on Madgett from that point forward, though, as the receiver only had two catches for 34 yards over the final 32 minutes of play.
“We were worried about [Madgett],” Mangold said. “He’s had a big game against everybody and we played him well.”
The Unicorns’ next possession resulted in a missed field goal, but New Braunfels’ special teams soon atoned for the rare mistake. Senior Xavier Webb flew in from the outside to block a San Marcos punt, which gave New Braunfels the ball at the Rattlers’ 8.
A false start penalty pushed the Unicorns back, but Dylan Schriewer made a shoestring catch to complete an 11-yard scoring connection from Driggers. From there, New Braunfels never looked back.
“Xavier has been great all year playing on defense and on special teams,” Mangold said. “That was a big turning point.”
New Braunfels’ next drive began at San Marcos’ 26-yard line thanks to a defensive stand, a short punt and a Rattler penalty. Another flag on San Marcos — this one a pass interference call — brought the Unicorns closer, and Purdy muscled his way ahead for a 2-yard score moments later.
Purdy finished with 95 yards and three TDs on just eight carries, while Seidel posted 46 yards and two scores on four totes and Dyer notched 65 yards and a TD on three rushing attempts.
Thompson made three catches for 31 yards, while Joseph Cholico had three grabs for 29 yards. Driggers went 8 of 14 passing for 83 yards and a TD.
New Braunfels will now prepare to host Clemens (7-1, 5-0) this coming Friday. Kickoff in that contest is set for 7:30 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium.
